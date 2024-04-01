MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $13.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MAG. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $18.50 target price (down previously from $19.50) on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.63.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MAG

MAG Silver Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of MAG opened at $10.58 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.13.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,746,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,069,000 after purchasing an additional 406,335 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,402,000 after buying an additional 642,494 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,195,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after acquiring an additional 57,673 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,542,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,403,000 after acquiring an additional 58,849 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,364,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after acquiring an additional 38,784 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.