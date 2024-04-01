MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Up to $10.58

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.58, but opened at $10.92. MAG Silver shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 270,619 shares.

MAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target (down previously from $19.50) on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.15.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 155,096 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $885,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

