Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4 %

LMT stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $453.00. 202,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,176. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

