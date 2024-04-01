Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.07. 970,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,453,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAC. Scotiabank lowered Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

