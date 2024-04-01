Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

LNC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lincoln National from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Lincoln National from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.60.

Lincoln National Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan bought 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 3,930.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

