LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the February 29th total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPTH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies Stock Up 5.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPTH stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.45. 39,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

