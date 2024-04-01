Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Sells $573,533.10 in Stock

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $573,533.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
LBTYA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,581. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.18.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($7.88). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LBTYA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
