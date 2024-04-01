Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $30.28

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.28, but opened at $31.49. Li Auto shares last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 1,883,300 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.84.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,175,000 after acquiring an additional 621,085 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Li Auto by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,543,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,935,000 after buying an additional 231,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $127,155,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Li Auto by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,639,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,668,000 after buying an additional 299,531 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Li Auto by 161.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after buying an additional 2,759,800 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

