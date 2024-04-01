Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 325,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,804,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 24,435,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,379,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after buying an additional 722,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,256,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,305,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 29,193 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 115,028 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

