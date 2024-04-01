Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) dropped 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.05. Approximately 743,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,703,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

LESL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.37.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.17 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,398,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,572 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

