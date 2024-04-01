Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.91.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus upped their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos stock opened at $131.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.99. Leidos has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $131.50.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Leidos will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.04%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

