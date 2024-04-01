Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 70921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Legend Power Systems Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$11.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01.

About Legend Power Systems

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

