Legacy Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Legacy Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,626 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores accounts for about 1.8% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 926,324 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,277.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 454,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,067,000 after buying an additional 421,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,961,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth $56,800,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $315.37. The stock had a trading volume of 287,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,684. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.47. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.50 and a 12 month high of $324.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 13.67%.

CASY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.00.

In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

