Legacy Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Legacy Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 94.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,352 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IUSB stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,347,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,517. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.80. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.58.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.