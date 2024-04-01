Legacy Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 94.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,120 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,304,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,630. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.28 and a 200 day moving average of $91.03.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

