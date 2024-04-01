Landmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 204 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMUB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMUB remained flat at $50.74 during mid-day trading on Monday. 136,545 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average of $49.90.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1449 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.