Landmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 188 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 29,042 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ONEQ stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,051. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average of $57.87. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $46.32 and a 12-month high of $65.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.