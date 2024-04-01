Landmark Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 769.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $48.05. The company had a trading volume of 70,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,486. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

