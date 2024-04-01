Landmark Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLYV. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.82. 182,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,202. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.30 and a 200 day moving average of $76.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

