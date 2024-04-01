Landmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 68,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 19,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 681.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 97,513 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGMU traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,168. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.55. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $27.22.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

