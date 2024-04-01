Landmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 84 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 69,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 53,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VO traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.24. 602,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.58 and its 200 day moving average is $223.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

