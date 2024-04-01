Landmark Wealth Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

IWB traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $287.40. 556,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,138. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $221.31 and a one year high of $288.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.75 and its 200 day moving average is $257.79.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

