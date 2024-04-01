Landmark Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,554 shares during the quarter. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned 0.70% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,202,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1,416.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 298,329 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,753,000 after purchasing an additional 224,498 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,893,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 94,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 57,742 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TAXF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.27. The company had a trading volume of 97,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,099. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.69. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $51.14.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.