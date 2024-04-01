Landmark Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,334 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned 0.49% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,920,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,271,000 after buying an additional 258,491 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGCP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.32. The company had a trading volume of 686,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,777. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $23.39.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

