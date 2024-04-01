Landmark Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,818 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 15.2% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $718,554,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after buying an additional 1,607,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $479.95. 5,698,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,290,636. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.92 and a 12-month high of $483.23. The company has a market capitalization of $383.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.90.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.