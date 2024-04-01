Landmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,105 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,874,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,852,000 after buying an additional 46,504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,898,000 after purchasing an additional 127,755 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 462,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,160,000 after purchasing an additional 67,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 74,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:SMDV traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.97. 95,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average of $60.27. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $862.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

