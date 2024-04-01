Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) is Fusion Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Fusion Capital LLC trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises approximately 4.3% of Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,895 shares of company stock worth $15,666,586. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.68.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $10.22 on Monday, hitting $981.79. 650,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $480.45 and a 12 month high of $1,007.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $914.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $766.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

