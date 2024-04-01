L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
L.S. Starrett Stock Performance
Shares of SCX stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. L.S. Starrett has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.S. Starrett
L.S. Starrett Company Profile
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
