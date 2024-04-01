L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

L.S. Starrett Stock Performance

Shares of SCX stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. L.S. Starrett has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63.

Get L.S. Starrett alerts:

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.S. Starrett

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in L.S. Starrett by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in L.S. Starrett by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in L.S. Starrett by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in L.S. Starrett by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in L.S. Starrett by 3.2% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.