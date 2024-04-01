Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.87

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 197259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Koninklijke KPN Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45.

Koninklijke KPN Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.0847 dividend. This is an increase from Koninklijke KPN’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

