Komodo (KMD) Price Up 44.4% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000778 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $73.52 million and approximately $20.69 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 44.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00071491 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00041808 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00020825 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,680,780 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

