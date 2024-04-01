KOK Price Tops $0.0053 on Top Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. KOK has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $124,186.09 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KOK has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00007630 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00023282 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00014695 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001733 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00014313 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,373.69 or 0.99951810 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.00 or 0.00139754 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000070 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00531665 USD and is down -6.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $135,231.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

