Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 40.36% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KOD. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KOD
Kodiak Sciences Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 20.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after buying an additional 584,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.
Kodiak Sciences Company Profile
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kodiak Sciences
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Consumer Sentiment Highest Since 2021, 3 Stocks Leading the Way
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- This Underrated Natural Gas Stock Could Rally Double-Digits Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.