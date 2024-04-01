Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 40.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KOD. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.03. 273,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,964. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $263.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 20.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after buying an additional 584,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

