Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.54

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.54 and last traded at C$8.43, with a volume of 1486089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.34.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.433038 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Insider Transactions at Kinross Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total transaction of C$64,176.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kathleen M. Grandy sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.27, for a total transaction of C$130,860.00. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total transaction of C$64,176.00. Insiders sold 143,621 shares of company stock valued at $893,873 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.