Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Raised to $132.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.27.

KMB stock opened at $129.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.03. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.85%.

In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 237.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $669,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $1,055,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

