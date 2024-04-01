Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Purchased by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913,107 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Kenvue by 576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,472,000 after acquiring an additional 61,084,123 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 227.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,711,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kenvue by 4,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,745,000 after buying an additional 30,413,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVUE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.25. 2,523,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,251,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average is $20.23.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

