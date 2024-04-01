KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading Up 4.8%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.39. 998,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,864,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 price target on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC cut their price target on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

KE Trading Up 4.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. KE had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KE by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,175,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356,352 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of KE by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,627,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,104,000 after buying an additional 4,461,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,575,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,928,000 after buying an additional 151,596 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of KE by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,807,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,865,000 after buying an additional 2,008,418 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of KE by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,861,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after buying an additional 2,763,209 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More

