KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Raised to $77.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $70.88 on Thursday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.88%.

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $2,749,631.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,650,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $5,040,454.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $2,749,631.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at $6,650,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,306,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,948,000 after purchasing an additional 87,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,098,000 after purchasing an additional 108,191 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,299,000 after purchasing an additional 85,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,942,000 after buying an additional 1,223,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

