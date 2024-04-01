Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $1.04 on Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Kava token can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00001523 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Kava has a market cap of $1.13 billion and approximately $88.27 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00074412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00025871 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00009777 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00016812 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00006573 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,860,629 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.