Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Stock Price Up 20%

Shares of Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) rose 20% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 121,160 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 60,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Kane Biotech Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops pet oral care products under the StrixNB and bluestem brands; and animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB name.

