JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,395,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,893. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

