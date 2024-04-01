JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Position Lessened by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, MCIA Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.26. 1,904,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,649. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

