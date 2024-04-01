JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM.PRM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM.PRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,000 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the February 29th total of 240,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
