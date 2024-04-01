JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $335.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $8.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $282.27. 250,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.96. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $270.41 and a 1-year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,684,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $310,727,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,873,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,608,000 after acquiring an additional 427,922 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.