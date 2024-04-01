JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $178.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VLO. UBS Group increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.23.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $1.61 on Monday, hitting $169.08. The company had a trading volume of 480,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $172.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.52 and a 200-day moving average of $136.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after buying an additional 55,351 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,218 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 645,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,867,000 after acquiring an additional 18,575 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Valero Energy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

