Jorge Pablo Brizi Sells 28,000 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Stock

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 1.0 %

HGV traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $46.72. The company had a trading volume of 605,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,591. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.63. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.93.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HGV shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

