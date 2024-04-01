John M. Evans Sells 60,000 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $2,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,801,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of BEAM stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.66. 991,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,739. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.80. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 1481.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BEAM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.
