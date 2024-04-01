JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $20.13 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $286,172.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,892.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $4,190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $286,172.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,892.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,435,027 shares of company stock valued at $34,531,948 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,419,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after acquiring an additional 325,506 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,009,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 109,652 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 583.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 132,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 113,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

