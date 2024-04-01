JLB & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

JLB & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,231,000 after buying an additional 56,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,795,000 after purchasing an additional 916,516 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,086,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,051,000 after purchasing an additional 83,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,085,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,089,000 after purchasing an additional 491,219 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHDN opened at $123.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $106.45 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.05 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHDN. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.63.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

