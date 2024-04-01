JLB & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Coerente Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 54,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $181.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $321.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.