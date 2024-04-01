JLB & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

JLB & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,761 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CTSH. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $72.56 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $58.09 and a twelve month high of $80.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average of $72.46. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

